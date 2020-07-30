Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

US agents in Portland to pull back, but tensions remain

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announced that U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions that have led to more than two months of protests. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin leaving the city’s downtown area on Thursday. But Trump administration officials said some would remain in the building and the entire contingent would stay in the city on standby.

MAYOR RECALL PETITION

Judge reaffirms allowing Seattle mayor recall petition

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge who ruled earlier this month that a recall petition against Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan could move ahead is holding to that decision. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Mary E. Roberts on Wednesday denied a motion by Durkan that asked Roberts to reconsider her July 10 ruling. The mayor could appeal to a higher court, but the ruling marks a another legal win for Durkan’s opponents in what would be a long process to oust her from office in a special recall election. On July 10, Roberts dismissed six charges made by the petitioners as insufficient grounds for a recall but allowed a seventh charge to advance.

FORMER AUDITOR-APPEAL

Appeals court upholds conviction of ex-Washington auditor

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has upheld the fraud conviction of former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley. Kelley was convicted of several felonies, including possession of stolen property and tax fraud, in connection with a business he ran more than a decade ago, before he was elected state auditor in 2012. He was sentenced in 2018 to a year in prison. The business tracked escrow paperwork for title companies. Prosecutors said he pocketed nearly $3 million in fees that he should have returned to clients of the title companies. A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his conviction Wednesday. Kelley’s attorney said he is considering further appeals.

COUNTY AIRPORT OPERATIONS RESUME

Snohomish County Airport to resume passenger service

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Commercial flights at a county airport in Washington state are set to resume Saturday with a limited schedule after workers spent more than two months replacing pavement at the airport. The Daily Herald reported that Paine Field will offer one daily flight on United Airlines to its Denver hub and two daily flights on Alaska Airlines, one each to Las Vegas and Phoenix. The airport is also known as Snohomish County Airport. Before the coronavirus pandemic reduced air travel, the two airlines served 11 destinations with 24 departures and 24 arrivals on a daily basis.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PROTEST-BANS

Federal court to review ‘protest bans’ in Portland arrests

U.S. court officials in Oregon are reviewing bans on future protesting that were placed on some people arrested during demonstrations in Portland after some raised concerns that the prohibitions violated the First Amendment. Brian Crist, chief pretrial services officer for the U.S. District Court in Portland, says the court is reviewing every case to look at the wording of release conditions. The protest bans, first reported by ProPublica, were included in at least a dozen cases — most of them involving misdemeanor charges of failing to obey a lawful order. Defendants had to agree to stop attending protests, rallies and public gatherings in order to be released from jail.

YAKIMA ICE FLIGHTS

ICE-chartered flights carrying less people during pandemic

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A newspaper reports that there are fewer detainees flying in and out of Washington state on flights chartered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Yakima this year compared to last year. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that ICE-chartered flights will likely continue weekly during the pandemic through the start of 2021 at the Yakima Air Terminal at McAllister Field. Data from the Yakima Immigrant Response Network estimated at least 169 detainees have deplaned and were taken to the detention center and about 1,029 arrived from the center to board planes this year, compared to 2,850 people transported to or from the Yakima airport in the second half of 2019.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REMOTE WORK

Government workers to work remotely until 2021 due to virus

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say many local government employees around the Puget Sound area will work from home until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports leaders from King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, the cities of Everett, Kenmore, Redmond, Seattle, Shoreline and Tacoma, and from the ports of Seattle and Everett, “are taking a united approach to slow the spread of COVID-19 and maximize physical distancing by extending teleworking for eligible employees until 2021.” A news release from King County Executive Dow Constantine Tuesday said the governments collectively employ thousands of workers; King County has about 15,000 and the city of Seattle has more than 10,000.

HUMPBACK WHALE DEATH

Whale beached in Ocean Shores died from blunt force trauma

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a female humpback whale found beached in Ocean Shores, Washington, Monday appears to have died after suffering blunt force trauma consistent with a ship strike. KGW-TV reports the 30.5-foot-long juvenile whale was in “good nutritional condition,” according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spokesperson Michael Milstein. The cause of death was “blunt force trauma consistent with a ship strike.” More information on the whale’s death is expected to be released this week. Earlier in July, a humpback whale was reportedly struck in Puget Sound by a state ferry. That whale was not immediately found.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle mayor says US agents have demobilized, left city

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she has received confirmation that U.S. agents sent to Seattle last week to protect federal buildings amid lingering unrest over the police killing of George Floyd have left the area. Durkan, Gov. Jay Inslee and other local leaders said in a joint news release Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit had demobilized. Durkan, Inslee and others had expressed concerns over the deployment of federal forces to Washington state without consulting or seeking consent from local officials. Protesters over the weekend remained near a Seattle police precinct and the police chief said she didn’t see any U.S. agents.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Phased reopening pause due to virus extended indefinitely

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of COVID-19 economic reopening will continue indefinitely. The announcement Tuesday marks the second time the pause has been extended since it was implemented earlier this month. Seventeen counties are currently in phase three of a four-part reopening process, 17 are in the second stage, and five are in a modified phase one. More than 54,200 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Washington state and at least 1,548 have died.