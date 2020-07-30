Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:10 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon police prepared Thursday to take over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests, in a deal between the Democratic governor and the Trump administration that aimed to draw down the federal presence and offered hope for a much-needed detente in a city roiled by two months of unrest. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos, AP video.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND ARRESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Those arrested during protests in Portland, Oregon, are self-described parents, Black Lives Matter activists and people taking advantage of the nightly chaos. An Associated Press analysis of more than 200 arrests shows that even those accused of breaking the law during the nightly rallies don’t neatly fit into President Donald Trump’s depiction of protesters as “anarchists and agitators.” SENT: 1,100 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon officials reported on Thursday the state’s first decline in weekly coronavirus cases since early May. By Sara Cline. SENT: 430 words.

PORTLAND POLICE OVERSIGHT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council voted unanimously Wednesday in support of an independent commission to oversee misconduct investigations of Portland police officers. Voters will weigh in on the measure in November. SENT: 330 words.

SPORTS

VBL–OREGON ST ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Athletes and others with ties to the program told The Associated Press that the head volleyball coach at Oregon State University runs an abusive program that has seen 11 players quit or transfer since 2016 and two team members contemplate suicide, with one attempting an overdose. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 1870 words. With AP photos. Abridged version also availalbe.

IN BRIEF:

POT PLANE CRASH PLEA: Man pleads guilty to pot charges after Oregon plane crash.

The AP-Portland, Ore.