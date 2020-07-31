BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:55 p.m.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. government announced Friday that four huge dams on the Snake River in Washington state will not be removed to help endangered salmon migrate to the ocean. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders in Portland, Oregon, caught their breath and moved forward with cautious optimism Friday after the first nightly protest in weeks ended without any major confrontations, violence or arrests. By Gillian Flaccus and Andrew Selsky. SENT: 840 words.

ENDANGERED SPECIES

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Trump administration is moving to restrict what land and water areas can be declared as “habitat” for imperiled plants and animals — potentially excluding locations that species could use in the future as climate change upends ecosystems. By Matthew Brown. SENT:

VIRUS OUTBREAK PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

Washington state’s embattled psychiatric hospital has seen a spike of more than 20 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 400 words.

SHERIFF REMOVAL PETITION

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A judge ruled Wednesday that a petition to remove a Washington state county sheriff from office can move forward after he was accused of not enforcing a state mask mandate during the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MAKING RENT

Another month passes. The coronavirus pandemic marches on. And Americans struggling amid the economic fallout once again have to worry as their next rent checks come due Aug. 1. SENT: 1880 words. With AP photos, videos.

ASIAN HORNET TRAPPED

BLAINE, Wash. — Washington state agriculture workers have have trapped their first Asian giant hornet. SENT: 240 words.

BYTEDANCE-TikTok

President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, according to reports published Friday. SENT: 460 words. With AP photos.

CROWD CONTROL WEAPONS LAWSUIT

SEATTLE— A federal judge has postponed arguments over whether Seattle police violated an injunction against using force on peaceful protesters, and has asked lawyers for Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and the city to plan for a full hearing instead. SENT: 330 words.

SPORTS

FBC–VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGE SPORTS

The Pac-12 on Friday set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game, conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by nearly a month because of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 580 words.

FBN— -JETS-McDOUGALD STEPS IN

Bradley McDougald was enjoying a meal while out with his family last Saturday when his phone rang. He looked down, and it was Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider. The veteran safety suddenly got nervous. SENT: 800 words.

FBO–CHIEFS SIAVII: Ex-Chiefs player again faces charges, this time for burglary

IN BRIEF

NIKE LAYOFFS: Nike’s layoffs in Oregon will total at least 500.

EAGLE FALLS MISSING MAN: Authorities believe man presumed drowned near Eagle Falls.

MOTHER KILLED ARREST: 27-year-old man arrested in death of his mother.