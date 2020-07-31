Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police took over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests as local authorities try to tamp down demonstrations that have wracked the city for more than two months. Having state and local officers step up their presence was part of a deal between the Democratic governor and the Trump administration that aimed to draw down the number of U.S. agents during nightly unrest. Portland police cleared out a park Thursday across from the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse that demonstrators have used as a staging ground, while state troopers headed into downtown Portland. Portland has seen demonstrations since George Floyd died in May.

UNDATED (AP) — Those arrested during protests in Portland, Oregon, are self-described parents, Black Lives Matter activists and people taking advantage of the nightly chaos. An Associated Press analysis of more than 200 arrests shows that even those accused of breaking the law during the nightly rallies don’t neatly fit into President Donald Trump’s depiction of protesters as “anarchists and agitators.” The analysis of court documents, social media posts and other public records from people arrested since mid-June reveals a group whose motives are as varied as the acts leading to their arrests. Most were local and had no criminal record in Oregon. Many appear to be college students.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has appealed directly to investor Warren Buffett to support demolishing four hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon populations that have dwindled to almost nothing. Newsom on Wednesday wrote Buffett, urging him to back the Klamath River project, which would be the largest dam removal in U.S. history. The dams are owned by PacificCorp, an Oregon-based utility owned by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. PacifiCorp agreed to transfer its hydroelectric licenses to a nonprofit corporation. But two weeks ago, federal regulators required the utility to remain on board, threatening the deal.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials reported on Thursday the state’s first decline in weekly coronavirus cases since early May. State officials reported 416 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon on Thursday. The state’s total case count since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 18,100. Additionally five more people died due to the disease, increasing Oregon’s death toll to 316. The county with the highest number of new cases Thursday — 101 cases — is Umatilla County, which is a rural county in northeastern Oregon.