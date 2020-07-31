Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police took over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests as local authorities try to tamp down demonstrations that have wracked the city for more than two months. Having state and local officers step up their presence was part of a deal between the Democratic governor and the Trump administration that aimed to draw down the number of U.S. agents during nightly unrest. Portland police cleared out a park Thursday across from the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse that demonstrators have used as a staging ground, while state troopers headed into downtown Portland. Portland has seen demonstrations since George Floyd died in May.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — As a $600 weekly bonus to those seeking unemployment benefits in Washington during the coronavirus pandemic expired, the state saw a slight dip in new weekly claims. To date, the state has paid more than $8.7 billion in benefits, two thirds of which is federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week. That $600 weekly bonus is technically set to expire Friday, but the cutoff was effectively last Saturday owing to how states process payments. Congress has not been able to reach agreement on an extension, with the Democratic U.S. House wanting to continue the weekly boost at the same amount and the Republican Senate proposing to scale back the extra aid.

UNDATED (AP) — Those arrested during protests in Portland, Oregon, are self-described parents, Black Lives Matter activists and people taking advantage of the nightly chaos. An Associated Press analysis of more than 200 arrests shows that even those accused of breaking the law during the nightly rallies don’t neatly fit into President Donald Trump’s depiction of protesters as “anarchists and agitators.” The analysis of court documents, social media posts and other public records from people arrested since mid-June reveals a group whose motives are as varied as the acts leading to their arrests. Most were local and had no criminal record in Oregon. Many appear to be college students.

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s border agency is announcing stricter rules for Americans travelling through Canada to Alaska amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Canada Border Services Agency says the rearview mirror of cars will be marked with a leave-by date while they are in Canada en route to or from the U.S. state. The U.S. Canada border remains closed to all non-essential travel but Americans and foreigners can drive to and from Alaska provided they follow certain rules. Some Americans had been visiting popular tourist destinations in Canada, such as Banff National Park, after telling border agents they were driving to Alaska.