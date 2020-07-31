Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Marmolejos and Shed Long Jr. homered, Marco Gonzales pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 on Thursday night. Marmolejos hit his first big league homer, a three-run shot in the first. Long Jr. led off a five-run ninth inning by hitting Hansel Robles’ fastball over the wall in right. Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the Angels ninth.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Jamal Adams says the stress over his future lifted when he learned he was being traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Adams spoke for the first time Thursday since his stunning trade from the New York Jets to the Seahawks last weekend. He expressed his excitement about the chance to play with the likes of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner with the Seahawks. Adams also tried to mend some of his past relationships after making recent critical comments about the Jets management and head coach Adam Gase, saying he wishes nothing but the best for the Jets.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken added to their hockey operations staff by hiring Dave Baseggio as director of pro scouting. Baseggio spent the past 12 seasons with Anaheim as a pro scout, director of pro scouting and assistant to the general manager for the Ducks. Baseggio also played and coached in the AHL. Kraken general manager Ron Francis also announced the hiring of three additional pro scouts. Seattle added Andrew Allen as its goalies scout after he spent the past four seasons as the goalie coach for the Buffalo Sabres.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is checking in periodically from the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy. She is offering her thoughts on her rookie season at the WNBA bubble as told to AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. In the second installment, Ionescu talks about playing her first game and facing a former Oregon teammate.