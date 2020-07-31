Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon police try to tamp down nightly Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police took over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests as local authorities try to tamp down demonstrations that have wracked the city for more than two months. Having state and local officers step up their presence was part of a deal between the Democratic governor and the Trump administration that aimed to draw down the number of U.S. agents during nightly unrest. Portland police cleared out a park Thursday across from the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse that demonstrators have used as a staging ground, while state troopers headed into downtown Portland. Portland has seen demonstrations since George Floyd died in May.

Protesters vary as much as their arrests, AP analysis shows

Those arrested during protests in Portland, Oregon, are self-described parents, Black Lives Matter activists and people taking advantage of the nightly chaos. An Associated Press analysis of more than 200 arrests shows that even those accused of breaking the law during the nightly rallies don’t neatly fit into President Donald Trump’s depiction of protesters as “anarchists and agitators.” The analysis of court documents, social media posts and other public records from people arrested since mid-June reveals a group whose motives are as varied as the acts leading to their arrests. Most were local and had no criminal record in Oregon. Many appear to be college students.

California governor asks Warren Buffett to back dam removal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has appealed directly to investor Warren Buffett to support demolishing four hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon populations that have dwindled to almost nothing. Newsom on Wednesday wrote Buffett, urging him to back the Klamath River project, which would be the largest dam removal in U.S. history. The dams are owned by PacificCorp, an Oregon-based utility owned by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. PacifiCorp agreed to transfer its hydroelectric licenses to a nonprofit corporation. But two weeks ago, federal regulators required the utility to remain on board, threatening the deal.

Oregon reports decline in weekly COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials reported on Thursday the state’s first decline in weekly coronavirus cases since early May. State officials reported 416 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon on Thursday. The state’s total case count since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 18,100. Additionally five more people died due to the disease, increasing Oregon’s death toll to 316. The county with the highest number of new cases Thursday — 101 cases — is Umatilla County, which is a rural county in northeastern Oregon.

Shootings increase during Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — During the two-month span of protests in Portland, Oregon, following the killing of George Floyd, authorities say the city has seen a spike in shootings, vandalism, arson and murder from previous years. Between the beginning of June and the end July this year, there were 125 reported shootings, the Portland Police Bureau said Thursday. During that same time frame in 2019, there was a total of 59 shootings. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says the spike in violence is “very concerning.”

Portland prepares for US agents to step back from protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are preparing to take over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said federal agents sent by the Trump administration would begin a phased withdrawal Thursday and Oregon State Police troopers would take their place. The Portland police cleared out a park across from the courthouse that demonstrators have used as a staging ground, while state troopers headed into downtown Portland in preparation for their first night policing the protests against racial injustice. The mayor says local authorities will use tear gas only if there’s a danger of injury or death. Federal officers have used it nightly.

Idaho suspect in pursuit, shootout appears in court

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A former participant in an armed occupation in 2016 at an Oregon wildlife refuge appeared in court this week. He had been arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer during a shootout in northern Idaho earlier this month. The Lewiston Tribune reported that 52-year-old Sean L. Anderson appeared at his initial hearing online from the New Perce County Jail on Wednesday. The shootout occurred after an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation. Police said the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a residential area and shots were fired. Anderson was injured. No officers were injured. He faces a maximum 25 years in prison if convicted.

Portland City Council OKs independent police oversight board

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland City Council has voted unanimously in support of an independent commission to oversee misconduct investigations of Portland police officers. KOIN-TV reports the measure advanced by City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty would set up a new commission, give it broad powers to investigate complaints, compel testimony by officers and impose discipline. Voters will have final say on the measure in November. The president of the police union has said any changes should be made to the existing system.