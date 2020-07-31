Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Oregon police try to tamp down nightly Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police took over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests as local authorities try to tamp down demonstrations that have wracked the city for more than two months. Having state and local officers step up their presence was part of a deal between the Democratic governor and the Trump administration that aimed to draw down the number of U.S. agents during nightly unrest. Portland police cleared out a park Thursday across from the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse that demonstrators have used as a staging ground, while state troopers headed into downtown Portland. Portland has seen demonstrations since George Floyd died in May.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Slight dip in initial jobless claims, weekly bonus expires

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — As a $600 weekly bonus to those seeking unemployment benefits in Washington during the coronavirus pandemic expired, the state saw a slight dip in new weekly claims. To date, the state has paid more than $8.7 billion in benefits, two thirds of which is federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week. That $600 weekly bonus is technically set to expire Friday, but the cutoff was effectively last Saturday owing to how states process payments. Congress has not been able to reach agreement on an extension, with the Democratic U.S. House wanting to continue the weekly boost at the same amount and the Republican Senate proposing to scale back the extra aid.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-ARRESTS

Protesters vary as much as their arrests, AP analysis shows

Those arrested during protests in Portland, Oregon, are self-described parents, Black Lives Matter activists and people taking advantage of the nightly chaos. An Associated Press analysis of more than 200 arrests shows that even those accused of breaking the law during the nightly rallies don’t neatly fit into President Donald Trump’s depiction of protesters as “anarchists and agitators.” The analysis of court documents, social media posts and other public records from people arrested since mid-June reveals a group whose motives are as varied as the acts leading to their arrests. Most were local and had no criminal record in Oregon. Many appear to be college students.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA-ALASKA

Canada imposes stricter rules for Americans going to Alaska

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s border agency is announcing stricter rules for Americans travelling through Canada to Alaska amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Canada Border Services Agency says the rearview mirror of cars will be marked with a leave-by date while they are in Canada en route to or from the U.S. state. The U.S. Canada border remains closed to all non-essential travel but Americans and foreigners can drive to and from Alaska provided they follow certain rules. Some Americans had been visiting popular tourist destinations in Canada, such as Banff National Park, after telling border agents they were driving to Alaska.

PORT DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

Port of Seattle officer files race-based discrimination suit

SEATTLE (AP) — A Black officer with the Port of Seattle police is suing the Port for failing to provide records of an investigation into allegations of racial discrimination he made against superiors including the police chief. The Seattle Times reports Yandle Moss alleged to his employer that Police Chief Rod Covey and other superiors were subjecting him to retaliation for engaging in protected activity including collective bargaining grievances, whistleblowing, and reporting race discrimination, and that he was being treated adversely because of his race, according to the complaint filed in July in King County Superior Court. The Port of Seattle did not immediately respond to request for comment.

NAVY MILITARY TESTING-WHALES

Washington governor slams military testing impact on orcas

SEATTLE (AP) — The governor of Washington state and other state officials have criticized a Navy military testing program that would potentially harm endangered orcas if approved. The Seattle Times reported that the planned military exercises include testing torpedoes, deploying underwater sonar and exploding bombs in waters from northern California to Alaska. The program would not allow any southern resident orcas to be killed, but could interfere with hunting, feeding, socializing and breeding. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said the impact of the program would be “negligible.” Democratic Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and several agencies want NOAA to incorporate new limits on the program to reduce potential harm.

BOTHELL OFFICER-FATAL SHOOTING

Police: Officer fatally shoots suspect in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say a police officer fatally shot a man after receiving a call that someone was slashing tires in Bothell. KING-TV reported that the Bothell police officer responded to the call Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near an apartment complex north of Seattle. Investigators did not say what led up to the shooting. Authorities say the suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died. He did not have any identification on him. Police are working to identify the man. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating the shooting. No further information was available.

COLD CASE MURDER ARREST

Arrest made in 1993 homicide of Bothell teen

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a Bothell man in connection with the unsolved 1993 murder of a teenage girl. News outlets report 62-year-old Alan Dean was arrested near his home on Tuesday in the death of Melissa Lee of Bothell. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says Dean had been identified as a suspect in the kidnapping and murder more than 27 years ago but until now, nothing had been conclusive enough for an arrest. The sheriff’s office says DNA on a cigarette matched a male genetic profile on Lee’s underwear. Bail was set at $2 million. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.

ICE BRIDGE FALL-FATAL

Body of Seattle man recovered from trail in Cascades

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) — A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a Seattle man who fell through an ice bridge on the Gothic Basin trail in the North Cascades. The Herald reports the 30-year-old man had been hiking Friday afternoon about three miles from a trailhead at Barlow Pass, when he tried to cross the ice bridge, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. He fell through, and then ice and snow boulders fell on top of him. Search and rescue teams found him that night, but couldn’t recover his body because of dangerous conditions. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office and Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue recovered the man’s body.

ZOO LIONS EUTHANIZED

Los Angeles Zoo’s aged African lion couple euthanized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two African lions that were inseparable companions at the Los Angeles Zoo were euthanized Thursday due to declining health and age-related illness. The pair, Hubert and Kalisa, were both 21 years old and had lived at the LA Zoo for six years. The zoo says their quality of life had diminished. Curator of mammals Alisa Behar says the pair lived longer than most lions do, either in captivity or in the wild. Hubert was born at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Kalisa was born at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, where she and Hubert were introduced. They were moved to Los Angeles in 2014.