Oregon Digest Advisory

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders in Portland, Oregon, caught their breath and moved forward with cautious optimism Friday after the first nightly protest in weeks ended without any major confrontations, violence or arrests. By Gillian Flaccus and Andrew Selsky. SENT: 840 words.

ENDANGERED SPECIES

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Trump administration is moving to restrict what land and water areas can be declared as “habitat” for imperiled plants and animals — potentially excluding locations that species could use in the future as climate change upends ecosystems. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. government announced Friday that four huge dams on the Snake River in Washington state will not be removed to help endangered salmon migrate to the ocean. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC–VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGE SPORTS

The Pac-12 on Friday set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game, conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by nearly a month because of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 580 words.

IN BRIEF:

NIKE LAYOFFS: Nike’s layoffs in Oregon will total at least 500.

PROTESTER ASSAULTED CHARGES: Men accused in assault of Bend protester charged.

