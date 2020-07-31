AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jul. 31.

——————–

Friday, Jul. 31 10:00 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan announces coronavirus testing expansion – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan holds a press conference to announce the expansion of free citywide testing sites to Seattle BIPOC neighborhoods. Other speakers include Seattle and King County Public Health Director Patty Hayes and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kamaria Hightower, City of Seattle, kamaria.hightower@seattle.gov, 1 206 459 5762

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Jul. 31 7:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Co: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907

——————–

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907