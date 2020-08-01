Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combined to score 11 of Portland’s 16 overtime points, giving the Trail Blazers a desperately needed 140-135 victory over Memphis. The victory moves Portland within 2 1/2 games of the Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. McCollum finished with 33 points and six assists. Lillard had 29 points and nine assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 33 points. Rookie Ja Morant had 22 points and 11 assists while helping Memphis take a nine-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

SEATTLE (AP) — Taijuan Walker threw one-hit ball over seven innings, Kyle Lewis recorded his sixth straight multi-hit game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3. Walker was dominant making his first start in Seattle since the end of the 2016 season before being traded to Arizona. Walker struck out eight and walked only two. The lone hit was Ramon Laureano’s double leading off the fourth inning. Lewis had two hits, including an RBI single. Kyle Seager added a two-run double for Seattle.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — New York top draft pick Sabrina Ionescu injured her ankle in the second quarter and did not return to action in the Liberty’s 84-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream. Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, was bringing the ball up court and rolled her left ankle when she got tangled up with Atlanta’s Betnijah Laney with about five minutes left in the opening half. She finished with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. According to NBA TV, Ionescu sprained her ankle and underwent X-rays. After the game, Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said Ionescu was still being evaluated.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 has set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game conference-only football schedule. The Pac-12 announced three weeks ago it would eliminate nonconference games for its 12 member schools. The new plan adds an additional cross-divisional game to each team’s slate and moves the conference championship game back two weeks to Dec. 18 or 19. That game was set to be played for the first time at the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas. It will now be hosted by the division winner with the best record.