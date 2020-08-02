Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a thousand people showed up in downtown Portland early Saturday to peacefully protest, about three days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced. In a news release early Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau described the crowd as subdued and said there was no police interaction with protesters. The change in tone outside a federal courthouse that’s become ground zero in clashes between demonstrators and federal agents came after the U.S. government began drawing down its forces under a deal between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say an administrative change will enable the state to offer early prepayments to “tens of thousands” of unemployed workers who are waiting to have their claims adjudicated. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s adjudication process has been clogged by a backlog that typically runs between 12 and 16 weeks, leaving many newly jobless Oregonians without income for months during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, qualifying workers will receive prepayments while their claims work through the adjudication process. They will have to pay the money back if Oregon ultimately denies their claims, but the state says it chose participants who are likely to have their claims approved. Officials say the prepayments will still take “several weeks.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says she has been sent a high volume of racist messages amid work to address systemic racism under a national spotlight. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hardesty is a former state legislator and the first Black woman elected to the Portland City Council. She says while racist messages directed toward her aren’t uncommon, she has been shocked “at the high level of racist, white supremacist rhetoric” that she’s received in recent months. The messages led Mayor Ted Wheeler to issue a public rebuke this week, demanding people in the community who are involved to stop.