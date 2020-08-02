Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Voters in vote-by-mail Washington state have had their ballots for Tuesday’s primary for weeks. And they have quite a bit to decide as they narrow down the candidates in an election where the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who is seeking a rare third term, has drawn 35 opponents. An open lieutenant governor’s seat has drawn 11 candidates. And an open seat in the 10th Congressional District has drawn 19 candidates. Results may take days to come in as the ballots, which must be postmarked or deposited in local drop boxes by Tuesday, arrive in elections offices throughout the week.

SEATTLE (AP) — Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is likely to become an official paid holiday for King County employees, under legislation advanced by the Metropolitan King County Council. The Seattle Times reports a County Council committee, made up of every member of the County Council, voted 5-1 this week to add Juneteenth to the county’s slate of 10 paid holidays. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and marks the day that Union soldiers arrived in Texas in 1865 and announced that all enslaved people had been freed. The Emancipation Proclamation had freed enslaved people over two years before, but the news, and Union soldiers to enforce the change, had not reached Texas.

SEATTLE (AP) — In his first semester at Washington State University, Sam Martinez witnessed or took part in several activities that his family says was a pattern of hazing at Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity he hoped to join. The Seattle Times reports the details of the Bellevue 19-year-old’s death Nov. 12 and the events leading up to it are outlined in a lawsuit filed Friday by Martinez’s family. The lawsuit alleges WSU, the fraternity, its Pullman chapter and some specific members bear responsibility for his death. WSU did not respond to a request for comment. Alpha Tau Omega CEO Wynn Smiley declined to comment, saying the national organization had not been made aware of the lawsuit.