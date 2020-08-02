Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman lined an RBI double to score Tony Kemp in the top of the 10th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak, escaping a major jam in the bottom of the ninth inning before Grossman came through in the 10th. Oakland’s Joakim Soria escaped in the ninth after Seattle loaded the bases with one out. Soria struck out Jose Marmolejos and Shed Long Jr. to send the game to extra innings, leaving pinch-runner Dee Gordon stranded at third base.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Diego Valeri and Andy Polo came on in the second half to score key goals as the Portland Timbers defeated New York City FC 3-1 on Saturday night in the final quarterfinal match of the MLS is Back tournament. Sebastian Blanco also scored for the Timbers, who will face the Philadelphia Union in a Wednesday semifinal. The winner will face Minnesota United or Orlando City in the championship game on Aug. 11. Jesus Medina had NYCFC’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the first half.

UNDATED (AP) — A text message circulating among Pac-12 football players is encouraging them to opt-out of practices and games until they can negotiate protections and benefits related to health and safety, economic rights and the fight against racial injustice. ESPN first reported the possible movement among players at multiple Pac-12 schools and The Athletic published the text invitation. The text says a public announcement, along with a list of demands, will be published Monday through The Players Tribune and social media platforms.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals and the Seattle Storm never trailed in their 81-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. The Storm (3-1) bounced back from an 89-71 loss to the Washington Mystics. Candace Parker had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Sparks (2-2). Jordin Canada made two free throws with 35.5 seconds to play that made it 79-73. Chelsea Gray made a putback of a missed 3-pointer by Brittney Sykes to pull L.A. within four with 25.8 left but Magbegor answered with a layup less than two seconds later to cap the scoring.