Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

Family of teen who died at WSU fraternity files lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — In his first semester at Washington State University, Sam Martinez witnessed or took part in several activities that his family says was a pattern of hazing at Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity he hoped to join. The Seattle Times reports the details of the Bellevue 19-year-old’s death Nov. 12 and the events leading up to it are outlined in a lawsuit filed Friday by Martinez’s family. The lawsuit alleges WSU, the fraternity, its Pullman chapter and some specific members bear responsibility for his death. WSU did not respond to a request for comment. Alpha Tau Omega CEO Wynn Smiley declined to comment, saying the national organization had not been made aware of the lawsuit.

Portland Commissioner receives flood of racist messages

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says she has been sent a high volume of racist messages amid work to address systemic racism under a national spotlight. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hardesty is a former state legislator and the first Black woman elected to the Portland City Council. She says while racist messages directed toward her aren’t uncommon, she has been shocked “at the high level of racist, white supremacist rhetoric” that she’s received in recent months. The messages led Mayor Ted Wheeler to issue a public rebuke this week, demanding people in the community who are involved to stop.

Drunk driver who killed 3 children gets 30-year sentence

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — A drunk driver who killed three children when he crashed into the back of a vehicle in which they were passengers has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Forty-seven-year-old Matthew Richard Park of Fairfield received the sentence Wednesday in 5th District Court. He will have to serve at least 17 years before he’s eligible for parole. Park pleaded guilty in May to aggravated DUI and three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter. Six-year-old Aneena Lurak, 5-year-old Kya Lurak and 3-year-old Drayka Emyka Rayshell died in the crash in August 2019 in southern Idaho. Their father, Somchai Lurak, suffered a spinal cord injury that left him a quadriplegic.

Company to open beef processing facility in S. Idaho

JEROME, Idaho (AP) — A beef processing company says it will open a new plant in south-central Idaho and hire 400 workers. Agri Beef on Friday announced plans to build the plant that will operate as True West Beef in Jerome and will be able to process 500 cattle a day. The Times-News reports that the company already owns a mid-sized processing plant in Washington and since 1968 has operated feedlots in Idaho. It owns the Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch brands. The company says its workers make about $52,000 annually. The company says the plant will work directly with livestock producers who will have an equity ownership in the facility.

US: Snake River dams will not be removed to save salmon

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. government says four huge dams on the Snake River in Washington state will not be removed to help endangered salmon migrate to the ocean. Friday’s announcement thwarts the desires of environmental groups that fought for two decades to breach the structures.The Final Environmental Impact Statement was issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and the Bonneville Power Administration, and sought to balance the needs of salmon and other interests.The plan calls for spilling more water over the dams at strategic times to help fish migrate faster to and from the ocean.