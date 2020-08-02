Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON PRIMARY

Vote by mail in Washington is the one constant amid COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Voters in vote-by-mail Washington state have had their ballots for Tuesday’s primary for weeks. And they have quite a bit to decide as they narrow down the candidates in an election where the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who is seeking a rare third term, has drawn 35 opponents. An open lieutenant governor’s seat has drawn 11 candidates. And an open seat in the 10th Congressional District has drawn 19 candidates. Results may take days to come in as the ballots, which must be postmarked or deposited in local drop boxes by Tuesday, arrive in elections offices throughout the week.

JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY

Washington’s largest county moves to make Juneteenth holiday

SEATTLE (AP) — Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is likely to become an official paid holiday for King County employees, under legislation advanced by the Metropolitan King County Council. The Seattle Times reports a County Council committee, made up of every member of the County Council, voted 5-1 this week to add Juneteenth to the county’s slate of 10 paid holidays. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and marks the day that Union soldiers arrived in Texas in 1865 and announced that all enslaved people had been freed. The Emancipation Proclamation had freed enslaved people over two years before, but the news, and Union soldiers to enforce the change, had not reached Texas.

MEMBER EXCHANGE-FRAT DEATH LAWSUIT

Family of teen who died at WSU fraternity files lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — In his first semester at Washington State University, Sam Martinez witnessed or took part in several activities that his family says was a pattern of hazing at Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity he hoped to join. The Seattle Times reports the details of the Bellevue 19-year-old’s death Nov. 12 and the events leading up to it are outlined in a lawsuit filed Friday by Martinez’s family. The lawsuit alleges WSU, the fraternity, its Pullman chapter and some specific members bear responsibility for his death. WSU did not respond to a request for comment. Alpha Tau Omega CEO Wynn Smiley declined to comment, saying the national organization had not been made aware of the lawsuit.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEACHER-TRAINING

Virtual school: Teachers want to improve but training varies

Virtual learning is part of an increasing number of fall reopening plans, and districts are facing pressure to improve after many students got left behind this spring. But investment in training varies widely as teachers start the school year during the coronavirus pandemic. While some school systems have offered new guidance on teaching from afar, many educators feel like they’re on their own. An education technology researcher says more affluent school districts have used the summer to train teachers and will do well. But he’s concerned for the “have-nots” who might not be given the right tools to succeed.

RACIAL JUSTICE-RACIST MESSAGES

Portland Commissioner receives flood of racist messages

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says she has been sent a high volume of racist messages amid work to address systemic racism under a national spotlight. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hardesty is a former state legislator and the first Black woman elected to the Portland City Council. She says while racist messages directed toward her aren’t uncommon, she has been shocked “at the high level of racist, white supremacist rhetoric” that she’s received in recent months. The messages led Mayor Ted Wheeler to issue a public rebuke this week, demanding people in the community who are involved to stop.

TRAIN DERAILMENT

BNSF train cars carrying corn derail in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say eight train cars carrying corn derailed in Richland near the Yakima River train bridge. The Tri-City Herald reports firefighters were called to the area just after 4 p.m. Friday when the BNSF rail cars went off the track. BNSF is investigating what caused the cars to derail. Local streets were closed while crews cleared the area. BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace says most of the train was moved from the area by Saturday morning. Crews were working Saturday to clean up the spilled corn. No one was hurt.

MISSING UTAH WOMAN-TRIAL

Jury: Washington state liable in Powell boys’ deaths

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found that Washington state officials were partially responsible for the deaths of missing Utah woman Susan Cox Powell’s children at the hands of their father. The News Tribune newspaper reported jurors on Friday awarded $98 million to the estates of Charlie and Braden Powell. Josh Powell was a suspect in the presumed killing of his wife in 2009 and living in Pierce County, Washington, in 2012, when he killed their two young sons Charlie and Braden and himself in an explosive house fire. The boys were visiting Josh Powell at his home on a supervised visit with a social worker when they were killed; Powell had locked the social worker outside.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MAKING RENT

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

The coronavirus pandemic is entering a new month, meaning Americans struggling amid the economic fallout once again have to worry about paying their rent. Many who lost jobs months ago are already behind on payments. Now an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits that helped many pay their bills is expiring. A federal moratorium on evictions also is lapsing, while Congress is bogged down in disagreement over a new round of aid. The Associated Press reconnected with renters first interviewed as they faced payments in April. Four months later, some have returned to work. Some found landlords willing to negotiate, while others are still looking for relief.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland, Oregon, protests relatively calm after US drawdown

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first nightly protest in Portland, Oregon, since a deal was struck for federal agents to withdraw from the city was largely peaceful after state troopers took over protecting a federal courthouse. The demonstrations that started Thursday night and stretched into early Friday were in sharp contrast to two weeks of violent clashes between protesters and the federal agents sent to Portland by President Donald Trump. State and local officers stepped up their presence as part of a deal forged with Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. At the latest protest, hundreds of demonstrators gathered to listen to speeches about a block from the courthouse, with little sign of a law enforcement presence.