BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:40 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine says that an initial backlog of claims of people who had not received payment for unemployment benefits between March and June has been resolved. The agency is now working through about 30,000 other cases of people who have applied since mid-June and haven’t received payment or had previously been paid and had their payments halted. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 540 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

SEATTLE – Seattle’s police chief is urging the City Council to tell protesters to stop visiting the homes of elected officials and others during emotional debates over reducing funding for police. Chief Carmen Best wrote a letter to the council after protesters showed up at her home Saturday night. Best said council members needed to forcefully call for the end of the tactics. SENT: 280 words.

SPORTS

BKL—STORM-BIRD-KNEE INJURY

Sue Bird will be sidelined for a bit as she recovers from a bone bruise in her left knee. Seattle’s star guard felt the injury during the team’s win over Minnesota last week. Bird missed the Storm’s most recent game to rest the knee. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 370 words. AP Photo.

BKC—GONZAGA—KISPERT-RETURNING

Corey Kispert will not pursue professional options and is returning to Gonzaga for his senior season. SENT: 220 words.

WCC-DIVERSITY: WCC institutes new rule to increase diversity.

IN BRIEF

—FISH TRAP FACILITY: Washington fish trap opens October, will be largest in U.S.

—POLICE INVESTIGATE-CASINO SHOOTING: Police investigate shooting outside Washington casino.

—CLIMBER DEATH: Boat passenger missing after mishap on Columbia River.

—MISSING BOATER: Boat passenger missing after mishap on Columbia River.