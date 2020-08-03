Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors plan to begin sketching out their evidence against a couple at the center of a bizarre case of two missing children whose bodies were later unearthed in rural Idaho. The preliminary hearing Monday could offer new details in a case with ties to doomsday beliefs and other mysterious deaths. It will help a judge decide if the charges against Chad Daybell will move forward in state court. He’s charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. He married their mom, Lori Vallow Daybell, who’s charged with conspiring to help keep the bodies hidden. Both have pleaded not guilty.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report of the facts of a fatal Idaho crash involving two airplanes. KREM-TV reports the mid-air accident over Lake Coeur d’Alene killed eight people July 5. The report says a de Havilland aircraft and a Cessna collided, killing the pilots and passengers in both planes. Witnesses say the airplanes were around 700 to 800 feet above the lake. The report says the Cessna may have been slightly lower than the de Havilland when they collided but there was no radar or automatic dependent surveillance broadcast data for either plane.

UNDATED (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

SEATTLE (AP) — In his first semester at Washington State University, Sam Martinez witnessed or took part in several activities that his family says was a pattern of hazing at Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity he hoped to join. The Seattle Times reports the details of the Bellevue 19-year-old’s death Nov. 12 and the events leading up to it are outlined in a lawsuit filed Friday by Martinez’s family. The lawsuit alleges WSU, the fraternity, its Pullman chapter and some specific members bear responsibility for his death. WSU did not respond to a request for comment. Alpha Tau Omega CEO Wynn Smiley declined to comment, saying the national organization had not been made aware of the lawsuit.