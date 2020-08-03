Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a thousand people showed up in downtown Portland early Saturday to peacefully protest, about three days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced. In a news release early Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau described the crowd as subdued and said there was no police interaction with protesters. The change in tone outside a federal courthouse that’s become ground zero in clashes between demonstrators and federal agents came after the U.S. government began drawing down its forces under a deal between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration.

NEW YORK (AP) — Perhaps the largest protest movement in U.S. history has been unfolding nationwide. It’s been happening since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. By some calculations, more than 15 million Americans have taken part — decrying racial injustice and reinforcing the message of Black Lives Matter. There’s no way to know now what the movement’s legacy will be. But other major protest movements of the past can offer clues about what endures or leaves a tangible legacy. The U.S. civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s achieved monumental changes, including landmark federal laws. Yet racism and discrimination remain pervasive problems today.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say an administrative change will enable the state to offer early prepayments to “tens of thousands” of unemployed workers who are waiting to have their claims adjudicated. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s adjudication process has been clogged by a backlog that typically runs between 12 and 16 weeks, leaving many newly jobless Oregonians without income for months during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, qualifying workers will receive prepayments while their claims work through the adjudication process. They will have to pay the money back if Oregon ultimately denies their claims, but the state says it chose participants who are likely to have their claims approved. Officials say the prepayments will still take “several weeks.”