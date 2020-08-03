Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state woman has been found alive more than a week after she went missing in a wooded area. The Seattle Times reports that 18-year-old Gia Fuda of Maple Valley was located by search and rescue crews in the Cascade foothills Saturday afternoon. Fuda was in stable condition in a Monroe hospital Sunday. Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office says rescuers found Fuda sitting on a rock in a steep ravine about a mile from her car. Rescuers found Fuda’s car keys, some clothing and a Bible before a mountain rescue team located her.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report of the facts of a fatal Idaho crash involving two airplanes. KREM-TV reports the mid-air accident over Lake Coeur d’Alene killed eight people July 5. The report says a de Havilland aircraft and a Cessna collided, killing the pilots and passengers in both planes. Witnesses say the airplanes were around 700 to 800 feet above the lake. The report says the Cessna may have been slightly lower than the de Havilland when they collided but there was no radar or automatic dependent surveillance broadcast data for either plane.

UNDATED (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

UNDATED (AP) — Parents in some states are getting their first look at a new school year as the coronavirus continues to cause upheaval in school systems around the country. Parents in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are among those who will be the first to navigate the new academic year as schools open up in parts of those states this week. Many school districts had offered parents a choice of at least some in-person classes or remote instruction. But an uptick in COVID-19 cases in many states has prompted school districts to scrap in-person classes at least for the start of the school year, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington.