Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Ramon Laureano broke out of a slump with a three-run homer, Chris Bassitt became the first Oakland starter to earn a victory this season and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday. Laureano’s two-out home run snapped a string of 23 1/3 innings by Mariners starters without allowing an earned run and helped the A’s win their second game in a row after a three-game losing streak. Bassitt struck out seven and allowed three hits with no walks in 5 2/3 innings against the Mariners. A’s starters had been 0-4 with a 4.75 ERA in the team’s first eight games.

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Pac-12 football players says it won’t practice or play until its concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed. The players posted a statement on The Players’ Tribune website and on social media and sent out a news release. One of the players tells The Associated Press that more than 400 of his peers throughout the Pac-12 have been communicating about the issues they are raising. The players are concerned about the risks of COVID-19 and think the conference and NCAA lack transparency, uniformity and adequate enforcement infrastructure. The news release listed the names of 13 Pac-12 players, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 as the Boston Celtics built a big lead early and held on for a 128-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Tatum rebounded on Sunday after a terrible performance in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday when he scored just five points on 2-of-18 shooting. Boston led by as many as 24 in the second quarter, but Portland opened the fourth quarter with a huge run to take the lead.