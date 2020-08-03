Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSING KIDS-IDAHO

Idaho hearing could offer new details in missing kids’ case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors plan to begin sketching out their evidence against a couple at the center of a bizarre case of two missing children whose bodies were later unearthed in rural Idaho. The preliminary hearing Monday could offer new details in a case with ties to doomsday beliefs and other mysterious deaths. It will help a judge decide if the charges against Chad Daybell will move forward in state court. He’s charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. He married their mom, Lori Vallow Daybell, who’s charged with conspiring to help keep the bodies hidden. Both have pleaded not guilty.

IDAHO PLANE CRASH-REPORT

Federal investigators release report on Idaho plane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report of the facts of a fatal Idaho crash involving two airplanes. KREM-TV reports the mid-air accident over Lake Coeur d’Alene killed eight people July 5. The report says a de Havilland aircraft and a Cessna collided, killing the pilots and passengers in both planes. Witnesses say the airplanes were around 700 to 800 feet above the lake. The report says the Cessna may have been slightly lower than the de Havilland when they collided but there was no radar or automatic dependent surveillance broadcast data for either plane.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

MEMBER EXCHANGE-FRAT DEATH LAWSUIT

Family of teen who died at WSU fraternity files lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — In his first semester at Washington State University, Sam Martinez witnessed or took part in several activities that his family says was a pattern of hazing at Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity he hoped to join. The Seattle Times reports the details of the Bellevue 19-year-old’s death Nov. 12 and the events leading up to it are outlined in a lawsuit filed Friday by Martinez’s family. The lawsuit alleges WSU, the fraternity, its Pullman chapter and some specific members bear responsibility for his death. WSU did not respond to a request for comment. Alpha Tau Omega CEO Wynn Smiley declined to comment, saying the national organization had not been made aware of the lawsuit.

RACIAL JUSTICE-RACIST MESSAGES

Portland Commissioner receives flood of racist messages

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says she has been sent a high volume of racist messages amid work to address systemic racism under a national spotlight. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hardesty is a former state legislator and the first Black woman elected to the Portland City Council. She says while racist messages directed toward her aren’t uncommon, she has been shocked “at the high level of racist, white supremacist rhetoric” that she’s received in recent months. The messages led Mayor Ted Wheeler to issue a public rebuke this week, demanding people in the community who are involved to stop.

DRUNK DRIVING FATAL-SENTENCE

Drunk driver who killed 3 children gets 30-year sentence

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — A drunk driver who killed three children when he crashed into the back of a vehicle in which they were passengers has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Forty-seven-year-old Matthew Richard Park of Fairfield received the sentence Wednesday in 5th District Court. He will have to serve at least 17 years before he’s eligible for parole. Park pleaded guilty in May to aggravated DUI and three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter. Six-year-old Aneena Lurak, 5-year-old Kya Lurak and 3-year-old Drayka Emyka Rayshell died in the crash in August 2019 in southern Idaho. Their father, Somchai Lurak, suffered a spinal cord injury that left him a quadriplegic.