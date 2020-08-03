AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Aug. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Aug. 03 5:30 PM Oregon Department of Transportation Region 1 Area Commission on Transportation meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Tom Strandberg , Oregon Dept. of Transportation, 1 541 963 1330

——————–

Monday, Aug. 03 Day of Resistance for ‘safe, healthy and equitable schools’, with actions across U.S. – Day of Resistance calling for a ‘safe, science-based public school reopening plan’, with parents, students, educators and community members participating in actions in 33 cities and towns in 25 states, as part of a movement ‘demanding a transparent, fully funded, scientific, and racially just plan on physically reopening America’s public schools’ * Includes events in: Baltimore; Baton Rouge, LA; Boston; Camden, NJ; Chicago; Cincinnati; Dallas; Denver; Elizabeth, NJ; Houston; Las Vegas; Little Rock, AR; Los Angeles; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee and Racine, WI; Montgomery County, MD; Montpelier, VT; Nashville, TN; Newark, NJ; New Orleans; New York; Oakland, CA; Orlando; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Portland, OR; Prince George’s County, MD; Richmond, VA; Salem, OR; San Antonio; Trenton, NJ; and West Virginia

Weblinks: https://www.demandsafeschools.org/

Contacts: Richard Fowler, Richard Media Company, richard@richardmediacompany.com

For details on specific locations and times, please visit: https://www.demandsafeschools.org/action/

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 04 8:30 AM Oregon System of Care Advisory Council meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Sarah Kelber, Oregon Health Authority, sarah.kelber@dhsoha.state.or.us, 1 503 975 6633

By webinar at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/706039269 or by teleconference at 872-240-3212, access code 706-039-269