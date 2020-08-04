BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:40 p.m.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington voters are narrowing down candidates for dozens of races in Tuesday’s “top two” primary, including the governor’s race and an open U.S. House seat. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK FINE

MATLBY, Wash. – The owner of a plant nursery in Washington state has been fined $4,200 for failing to ensure a safe workplace and potentially exposing employees to the coronavirus after preventing them from wearing masks. SENT: 240 words.

SPORTS

BKL—AROUND THE WNBA

WNBA teams are scoring at a breakneck pace through the first week of the season with six teams reaching the 100-point mark through the first 24 games. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 920 words.

IN BRIEF

—RACIAL INJUSTICE-EQUIPMENT-LAWSUIT: Washington lawsuit says protective gear costs impede protest.

—MOUNT RAINIER-BODY FOUND: Body found in Mount Rainier National Park.

—COAST GUARD RESCUE: Coast Guard rescued injured teen hiker in Olympic park.