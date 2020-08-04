Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police reported another night of peaceful protests Sunday in downtown Portland, Oregon, with no interaction between officers and protesters. Sunday’s demonstrations spilled out into the streets near Lownsdale Square park downtown causing traffic for several hours, but by midnight a majority of the crowd had left the area. Thursday and Friday’s protests, which attracted more than 1,000 people, were also peaceful.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified all nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast. Only one of their bodies was found, despite an intense days-long search involving helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit said Sunday night that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.” Their tank-like amphibious assault vehicle took on water and quickly sank to the ocean floor off San Clemente Island after a training exercise on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man is missing after a boat he was in took a sharp turn and ejected two people into the Columbia River. Emergency workers responded to the location after the sheriff’s office received a report that the boat had crashed around 1:55 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the boat moving along the north end of Broughton Beach Park, when the driver made a sharp turn, causing the boat to rock suddenly and ejecting both the driver and a passenger into the water. The driver of the boat was rescued by a private boat but the passenger did not resurface after he submerged.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The body of a Kennewick climber who died in a fall from Mount Jefferson in central Oregon has been recovered. The Tri-City Herald reports 68-year-old David Freepons was climbing July 25 with a group at the mountain when he slipped on a glacier and fell several hundred feet to his death. He was a well-known climber in the Tri-Cities with decades of mountaineering and rock climbing experience. Mountain rescue crews organized from four counties started hiking the 15 miles to the location of Freepons body on Friday morning. He was brought on Saturday.