Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gyms and fitness facilities will need to nearly triple the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports. New COVID-19o guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee increases the requirement of six feet of distance between patrons to 300 square feet _ about 17 feet. The number of people allowed in gyms, fitness facilities and fitness classes will be limited by the size of their space under this guidance, and occupancy in facilities and gyms that are larger than 12,000 square feet will be capped at 25 percent. In addition, showers, hot tubs, saunas, and tanning beds at multi-use facilities will be closed, as will steam rooms, squash courts, and racquetball courts.

SEATTLE (AP) — The man accused of causing the death of a Bothell police officer during a gunfight in July has pleaded not guilty to aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and vehicular assault. Henry Eugene Washington, 37, was charged in King County Superior Court four days after a traffic stop in Bothell turned into a shootout that killed Officer Jonathan Shoop and wounded police Officer Mustafa Kumcur. Washington is being held without bail. The Seattle Times reports Washington is accused of firing shots into Shoop and Kumcur’s patrol SUV following acar chase on the night of July 13. As both Shoop and Kumcur returned fire, authorities say Shoop was caught in the crossfire and struck by one of Kumcur’s bullets.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief is urging the City Council to tell protesters to stop visiting the homes of elected officials and others during emotional debates over reducing funding for police. Chief Carmen Best wrote a letter to the council after protesters showed up at her home Saturday night. Best said council members needed to forcefully call for the end of the tactics. Protesters recently appeared outside the homes of Mayor Jenny Durkan and some people on the City Council as demonstrations continue following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities assured Best her family and property would be protected.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine says that an initial backlog of claims of people who had not received payment for unemployment benefits between March and June has been resolved. The agency is now working through about 30,000 other cases of people who have applied since mid-June and haven’t received payment or had previously been paid and had their payments halted. LeVine said that that first backlog _ which was at 81,000 as of June 18 _ was fully resolved last Friday. She didn’t give a time frame on when the remainder will be resolved. More than 1.2 million people have filed claims for unemployment since early March when the pandemic job losses began, and to date, the state has paid more than $8.6 billion in benefits.