Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Ramón Laureano and Chad Pinder had two-run singles during Oakland’s big fifth inning, and the Athletics thumped the Seattle Mariners 11-1. Oakland scored eight times in the fifth inning, with all the runs coming with two outs. The A’s gave starter Frankie Montas plenty of run support and finished off a successful first road trip by taking three of four from Seattle. The 14 batters were the most in one inning for Oakland since Sept. 12, 2018, against Baltimore when the A’s sent 15 to the plate and scored 10 times. Seattle rookie Kyle Lewis had his 10-game hitting streak to start the season snapped.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll has finally gotten the chance to see new safety Jamal Adams on the field in a Seattle Seahawks uniform. Carroll couldn’t wait to talk about what the 24-year-old strong safety will bring to Seattle’s defense. He says the Seahawks are considering ways to get Adams, free safety Quandre Diggs and second-year safety Marquise Blair on the field at the same time in various packages. That could include Blair playing a nickel cornerback role.

UNDATED (AP) — Sue Bird will be sidelined for a bit as she recovers from a bone bruise in her left knee. Seattle’s star guard felt the injury during the team’s win over Minnesota last week. Bird missed the Storm’s most recent game to rest the knee. The WNBA’s all-time assist leader, who missed all of last season after having surgery on the same knee said she got tripped in the Minnesota game and her leg got clipped a little bit and her knee got crunched.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert will not pursue professional options and is returning to Gonzaga for his senior season. Kispert’s decision comes two days after guard Joel Ayayi announced he will be back for his junior season in Spokane. Kispert averaged 13.9 points and led the Zags with 78 3-pointers as a junior. He was part of two Elite Eight teams and helped put Gonzaga in position for a possible No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed before the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.