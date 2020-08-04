AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 04.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 05 6:00 PM Idaho Public Utilities Commission public telephonic hearing regarding Avista Utilities’ Integrated Resource Plan

Location:

Weblinks: http://puc.idaho.gov

Contacts: Adam Rush, Idaho Public Utilities Commission, adam.rush@puc.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0339

call 1-800-920-7487, and enter passcode 6674832#

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 06 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little hosts press conference regarding Idaho’s reopening plan – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts press conference regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds and the safe reopening of Idaho schools

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686