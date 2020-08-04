Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2 p.m.

MISSING KIDS-IDAHO

BOISE — A couple at the center of a mystery over the deaths of the woman’s two children were heard in a jailhouse recording speaking by telephone to each other on the day authorities found their bodies on the man’s property in rural Idaho in a case that has attracted national headlines. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 809 words. With AP Photos.

2020 CENSUS-RESPONSE

NAMPA — The U.S. Census Bureau says rural counties in Idaho are struggling to get citizens counted, with some counties reporting a response rate of less than 50%. SENT: 344 words.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington voters are narrowing down candidates for dozens of contests in Tuesday’s “top two” primary, including the governor’s race and an open U.S. House seat. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 400 words.

GRIZZLY ATTACK TEAM

A new animal attack response team will rescue people attacked by grizzly bears in the northwestern Wyoming backcountry. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Grand Teton National Park are behind the effort. SENT: 312 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-CAMP

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least 25 campers and staff members at a camp east of Portland, Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19. SENT: 212 words.

ALSO:

MOUNT RAINIER-BODY FOUND: Body found in Mount Rainier National Park

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND: Police arrest 2 in Portland as protests continue