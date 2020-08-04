Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-MISSING-KIDS-IDAHO

Court hearing held in notorious case of children’s deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A detective Monday described in excruciating details how investigators unearthed the remains of two children who had been missing for months while searching the rural Idaho property of a man charged with concealing evidence. The testimony came during a preliminary hearing where a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to hold Chad Daybell for trial. He and the children’s mother face charges related to the hiding of the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, although authorities have yet to say how the two died, or whether homicide charges will be filed in the case that has attracted worldwide headlines.

IDAHO PLANE CRASH-REPORT

Federal investigators release report on Idaho plane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report of the facts of a fatal Idaho crash involving two airplanes. KREM-TV reports the mid-air accident over Lake Coeur d’Alene killed eight people July 5. The report says a de Havilland aircraft and a Cessna collided, killing the pilots and passengers in both planes. Witnesses say the airplanes were around 700 to 800 feet above the lake. The report says the Cessna may have been slightly lower than the de Havilland when they collided but there was no radar or automatic dependent surveillance broadcast data for either plane.

HOUSING PRICES

Wyoming home prices increase at fastest rate since 2007

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s average home price has risen nearly 10% since early last year, the fastest rate of increase in the state’s real estate valuations since 2007. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported some experts say the increase has left many lower-income families with few options for home ownership. Wyoming Chief Economist Wenlin Liu says the housing supply has been limited for years and many residents have been forced to seek housing through rentals, which have become more costly. Wyoming’s price increase may also be driven by buyers seeking western property while unable to afford homes in larger cities such as Seattle and Denver. A Laramie County Commissioner said Wyoming trails only Montana and Idaho in the home price spike.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

MEMBER EXCHANGE-FRAT DEATH LAWSUIT

Family of teen who died at WSU fraternity files lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — In his first semester at Washington State University, Sam Martinez witnessed or took part in several activities that his family says was a pattern of hazing at Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity he hoped to join. The Seattle Times reports the details of the Bellevue 19-year-old’s death Nov. 12 and the events leading up to it are outlined in a lawsuit filed Friday by Martinez’s family. The lawsuit alleges WSU, the fraternity, its Pullman chapter and some specific members bear responsibility for his death. WSU did not respond to a request for comment. Alpha Tau Omega CEO Wynn Smiley declined to comment, saying the national organization had not been made aware of the lawsuit.

RACIAL JUSTICE-RACIST MESSAGES

Portland Commissioner receives flood of racist messages

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says she has been sent a high volume of racist messages amid work to address systemic racism under a national spotlight. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hardesty is a former state legislator and the first Black woman elected to the Portland City Council. She says while racist messages directed toward her aren’t uncommon, she has been shocked “at the high level of racist, white supremacist rhetoric” that she’s received in recent months. The messages led Mayor Ted Wheeler to issue a public rebuke this week, demanding people in the community who are involved to stop.