Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Sunday demonstrations in Portland described as peaceful

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police reported another night of peaceful protests Sunday in downtown Portland, Oregon, with no interaction between officers and protesters. Sunday’s demonstrations spilled out into the streets near Lownsdale Square park downtown causing traffic for several hours, but by midnight a majority of the crowd had left the area. Thursday and Friday’s protests, which attracted more than 1,000 people, were also peaceful.

MARINES-SEA TANK SINKS

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified all nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast. Only one of their bodies was found, despite an intense days-long search involving helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit said Sunday night that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.” Their tank-like amphibious assault vehicle took on water and quickly sank to the ocean floor off San Clemente Island after a training exercise on Thursday.

MISSING BOATER

Boat passenger missing after mishap on Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man is missing after a boat he was in took a sharp turn and ejected two people into the Columbia River. Emergency workers responded to the location after the sheriff’s office received a report that the boat had crashed around 1:55 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the boat moving along the north end of Broughton Beach Park, when the driver made a sharp turn, causing the boat to rock suddenly and ejecting both the driver and a passenger into the water. The driver of the boat was rescued by a private boat but the passenger did not resurface after he submerged.

CLIMBER DEATH

Body of climber who died on Mount Jefferson recovered

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The body of a Kennewick climber who died in a fall from Mount Jefferson in central Oregon has been recovered. The Tri-City Herald reports 68-year-old David Freepons was climbing July 25 with a group at the mountain when he slipped on a glacier and fell several hundred feet to his death. He was a well-known climber in the Tri-Cities with decades of mountaineering and rock climbing experience. Mountain rescue crews organized from four counties started hiking the 15 miles to the location of Freepons body on Friday morning. He was brought on Saturday.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland protest peaceful after federal presence reduced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a thousand people showed up in downtown Portland early Saturday to peacefully protest, about three days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced. In a news release early Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau described the crowd as subdued and said there was no police interaction with protesters. The change in tone outside a federal courthouse that’s become ground zero in clashes between demonstrators and federal agents came after the U.S. government began drawing down its forces under a deal between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle police chief upset after protesters visit her home

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief is urging the City Council to tell protesters to stop visiting the homes of elected officials and others during emotional debates over reducing funding for police. Chief Carmen Best wrote a letter to the council after protesters showed up at her home Saturday night. Best said council members needed to forcefully call for the end of the tactics. Protesters recently appeared outside the homes of Mayor Jenny Durkan and some people on the City Council as demonstrations continue following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities assured Best her family and property would be protected.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SUSTAINING-A-MOVEMENT

Protests in the long term: How is a lasting legacy cemented?

NEW YORK (AP) — Perhaps the largest protest movement in U.S. history has been unfolding nationwide. It’s been happening since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. By some calculations, more than 15 million Americans have taken part — decrying racial injustice and reinforcing the message of Black Lives Matter. There’s no way to know now what the movement’s legacy will be. But other major protest movements of the past can offer clues about what endures or leaves a tangible legacy. The U.S. civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s achieved monumental changes, including landmark federal laws. Yet racism and discrimination remain pervasive problems today.