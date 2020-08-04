Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-GYMS

Gyms will need to triple distance for exercising indoors

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gyms and fitness facilities will need to nearly triple the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports. New COVID-19o guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee increases the requirement of six feet of distance between patrons to 300 square feet _ about 17 feet. The number of people allowed in gyms, fitness facilities and fitness classes will be limited by the size of their space under this guidance, and occupancy in facilities and gyms that are larger than 12,000 square feet will be capped at 25 percent. In addition, showers, hot tubs, saunas, and tanning beds at multi-use facilities will be closed, as will steam rooms, squash courts, and racquetball courts.

OFFICER KILLED

Man accused in officer’s death pleads not guilty

SEATTLE (AP) — The man accused of causing the death of a Bothell police officer during a gunfight in July has pleaded not guilty to aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and vehicular assault. Henry Eugene Washington, 37, was charged in King County Superior Court four days after a traffic stop in Bothell turned into a shootout that killed Officer Jonathan Shoop and wounded police Officer Mustafa Kumcur. Washington is being held without bail. The Seattle Times reports Washington is accused of firing shots into Shoop and Kumcur’s patrol SUV following acar chase on the night of July 13. As both Shoop and Kumcur returned fire, authorities say Shoop was caught in the crossfire and struck by one of Kumcur’s bullets.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle police chief upset after protesters visit her home

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief is urging the City Council to tell protesters to stop visiting the homes of elected officials and others during emotional debates over reducing funding for police. Chief Carmen Best wrote a letter to the council after protesters showed up at her home Saturday night. Best said council members needed to forcefully call for the end of the tactics. Protesters recently appeared outside the homes of Mayor Jenny Durkan and some people on the City Council as demonstrations continue following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities assured Best her family and property would be protected.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

State is working through secondary jobless benefit backlog

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine says that an initial backlog of claims of people who had not received payment for unemployment benefits between March and June has been resolved. The agency is now working through about 30,000 other cases of people who have applied since mid-June and haven’t received payment or had previously been paid and had their payments halted. LeVine said that that first backlog _ which was at 81,000 as of June 18 _ was fully resolved last Friday. She didn’t give a time frame on when the remainder will be resolved. More than 1.2 million people have filed claims for unemployment since early March when the pandemic job losses began, and to date, the state has paid more than $8.6 billion in benefits.

MISSING BOATER

Boat passenger missing after mishap on Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man is missing after a boat he was in took a sharp turn and ejected two people into the Columbia River. Emergency workers responded to the location after the sheriff’s office received a report that the boat had crashed around 1:55 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the boat moving along the north end of Broughton Beach Park, when the driver made a sharp turn, causing the boat to rock suddenly and ejecting both the driver and a passenger into the water. The driver of the boat was rescued by a private boat but the passenger did not resurface after he submerged.

CLIMBER DEATH

Body of climber who died on Mount Jefferson recovered

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The body of a Kennewick climber who died in a fall from Mount Jefferson in central Oregon has been recovered. The Tri-City Herald reports 68-year-old David Freepons was climbing July 25 with a group at the mountain when he slipped on a glacier and fell several hundred feet to his death. He was a well-known climber in the Tri-Cities with decades of mountaineering and rock climbing experience. Mountain rescue crews organized from four counties started hiking the 15 miles to the location of Freepons body on Friday morning. He was brought on Saturday.

FISH TRAP FACILITY

Washington fish trap opens October, will be largest in U.S.

WHITE RIVER, Wash. (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers will complete a fish trapping facility 50 miles south of Seattle in October that will be the largest in North America. The White River Fish Passage Facility will be able to handle roughly one million salmon per year. The Seattle Times reports the $131 million facility was built on the insistence of tribes and federal fisheries managers. It will replace an old facility that was only capable of trapping 20,000 fish per year. Officials say the new facility will protect species like the spring chinook, steelhead and bull trout by snatching more pink salmons, which have become so numerous they are displacing other fish.

MISSING WOMAN-FOUND

Washington woman missing for a week found safe in woods

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state woman has been found alive more than a week after she went missing in a wooded area. The Seattle Times reports that 18-year-old Gia Fuda of Maple Valley was located by search and rescue crews in the Cascade foothills Saturday afternoon. Fuda was in stable condition in a Monroe hospital Sunday. Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office says rescuers found Fuda sitting on a rock in a steep ravine about a mile from her car. Rescuers found Fuda’s car keys, some clothing and a Bible before a mountain rescue team located her.

POLICE INVESTIGATE-CASINO SHOOTING

Police investigate shooting outside Washington casino

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. Local law enforcement officials responded to the shooting inside a parking lot at the casino at about midnight on Saturday. The Puyallup Tribal Police performed CPR on the victim before he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. Tribal police say a male suspect fled on foot from the scene and that the incident doesn’t appear to have been a robbery. Officials are working to gather video evidence from nearby businesses and have contacted the FBI to aid in the investigation.

FAA-BOEING-PLANE

FAA spells out design changes needed in grounded Boeing jet

Federal safety officials are spelling out the design changes they believe are needed for the Boeing 737 Max. That’s the plane that has been grounded since March 2019 after two deadly crashes. The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Monday to require software changes in the flight-control computers and changes to some of the plane’s wiring. Those issues have been raised in the time since the first crash, which happened in October 2018. The public will have 45 days to comment on the FAA’s proposed requirements. It’s not clear when Max jets will fly again. Boeing is aiming for approval before year end.