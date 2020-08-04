Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Aug. 04 6:00 AM Portland Trail Blazers and Fred Meyer distribute gift cards to Portland shoppers – Portland Trail Blazers and Fred Meyer team up for Trail Blazers Paid My Bill program. This, with representatives providing one $100 gift card to shoppers entering the store

Location: Fred Meyer, 7404 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.nba.com/blazers/?tmd=1, https://twitter.com/trailblazers

Contacts: Hilary Gorlin, Portland Trail Blazers Media, hilary.gorlin@trailblazers.com, 1 503 797 9743

Tuesday, Aug. 04 8:30 AM Oregon System of Care Advisory Council meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Sarah Kelber, Oregon Health Authority, sarah.kelber@dhsoha.state.or.us, 1 503 975 6633

By webinar at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/706039269 or by teleconference at 872-240-3212, access code 706-039-269

Tuesday, Aug. 04 2:30 PM Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on ‘Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence’ – Subcommittee on the Constitution hearing on ‘The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence’, with testimony from Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley; U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Cox; Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli; The Post Millennial (Portland, OR) Editor-at-Large Andrew Ngo; Brennan Center for Justice Libert and National Security Program Fellow Michael German; George Washington University Law School Professor of Public Interest Law Jonathan Turley; Portland Urban League President and CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson; and Center for Security Policy Homeland Security and Counterterrorrism Director Kyle Shideler * Subcommittee Chairman Ted Cruz has said the hearing is on ‘how Antifa and other anarchists are hijacking peaceful protests and engaging in political violence’

Location: Rm 562, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/senjudiciary

Contacts: Senate Judiciary Committee press, 1 202 224 7703

Thursday, Aug. 06 9:00 AM FLIR Systems Inc: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.flir.com/events.cfm?_ga=1.235629444.400544500.1443799172

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547

Thursday, Aug. 06 FLIR Systems Inc: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547