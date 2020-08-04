WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

Keno

01-04-10-12-14-20-24-30-34-35-46-47-48-54-56-62-63-68-71-78

(one, four, ten, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-eight)

Match 4

04-09-10-19

(four, nine, ten, nineteen)

Mega Millions

02-22-30-42-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(two, twenty-two, thirty, forty-two, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $147 million