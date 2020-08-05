BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:45 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SCHOOLS

SEATTLE – Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that schools in the majority of Washington’s counties should strongly consider online-only learning for students this fall due to COVID-19 and canceling or postponing sports and all other in-person extracurricular activities. By Sally Ho. SENT: 600 words.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The governor’s race in November is set, and Democrats appear to be the top two candidates in both the lieutenant governor’s race and the 10th Congressional District following Washington’s top-two primary. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALASKA ANCHORAGE, Alaska The first cruise in an already decimated southeast Alaska cruise season came to a devastating end Wednesday when a small ship carrying 36 passengers had to return to Juneau because one of the guests had tested positive for COVID-19. By Mark Thiessen. SENT: 630 words.

SPORTS

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

NCAA President Mark Emmert tells The Associated Press that whether college sports — and more specifically major college football — can play through the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be determined not by the association or even conferences but on school-by-school basis. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,000 words. AP Photos.

BKL—SOCIAL INJUSTICE-WNBA

BRADENTON, Fla. – WNBA players urged people to vote against Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator running to keep her seat in Georgia. SENT: 570 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF

—FAA-BOEING: FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant.

—SPACE NEEDLE: Space Needle reopens to visitors in Seattle after upgrades.

—DEPUTY-INVOLVED FATAL SHOOTING: Police: Washington state man allegedly shot by deputy dies.

—MAN DROWNS-YAKIMA RIVER: Man drowns in Yakima River Canyon

—AIRPORT AUDIT-WASHINGTON: Auditors issue critical report for Pullman-Moscow airport.