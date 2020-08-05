Gonzales expected to start as Mariners host Angels

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Los Angeles Angels (4-7, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-8, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Julio Teheran (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 2.53 ERA, .94 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 239 total home runs last season.

The Angels finished 30-46 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles hit 220 total home runs with 509 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.