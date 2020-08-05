Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 342 confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, increasing the state’s total cases since the start of the pandemic to 19,699. In addition, five people died because of COVID-19. On Monday, the state reported one of Oregon’s highest weekly coronavirus testing positivity rates —- 6.1 percent. The state’s increased positivity rate raises concerns about the possibility for students returning to school in the fall. Oregon Health Authority officials also say they continue to receive widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories, with some case results being reported two weeks after the initial test.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested two people and declared an unlawful assembly Tuesday night as protests that have happened nightly for more than two months continued. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports two groups gathered on opposite sides of Portland on Monday evening in the 68th consecutive day of protests following George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis. A crowd of about 150 marched to a Northeast Portland sheriff’s office and rallied before being pushed back by Portland police. Another crowd of more than 100 gathered near the downtown Portland Justice Center.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police reported another night of peaceful protests Sunday in downtown Portland, Oregon, with no interaction between officers and protesters. Sunday’s demonstrations spilled out into the streets near Lownsdale Square park downtown causing traffic for several hours, but by midnight a majority of the crowd had left the area. Thursday and Friday’s protests, which attracted more than 1,000 people, were also peaceful.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified all nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast. Only one of their bodies was found, despite an intense days-long search involving helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit said Sunday night that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.” Their tank-like amphibious assault vehicle took on water and quickly sank to the ocean floor off San Clemente Island after a training exercise on Thursday.