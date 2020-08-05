Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp advanced through Washington’s top-two primary to the November ballot. And in the race for lieutenant governor, Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, who had previously announced he was retiring from Congress, also advanced to the general election. The two races were among dozens of federal, statewide and local races that voters were deciding in the state’s primary in which the top two vote-getters advance to the November ballot, regardless of party.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican police chief Loren Culp edged out other Republicans to advance to the November ballot along with Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee. Culp is police chief of the town of Republic and author of the book “American Cop: Upholding the Constitution and Defending Your Right to Bear Arms.” He got national attention after saying he wouldn’t enforce gun regulations approved by voters in 2018 initiative. Initiative 1639 raised the age limit to buy some weapons from 18 to 21 and requires enhanced background checks for people who buy those weapons. Inslee is seeking a third term.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee advanced in Washington’s primary election as he seeks to become the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years. Inslee was leading decisively in early returns Tuesday. He briefly ran for his party’s Democratic presidential nomination last year and has been a frequent and high-profile critic of President Donald Trump. More than 30 other people also ran in the gubernatorial primary, vying to face Inslee in November, when he’ll be a heavy favorite. He’ll face a small-town police chief in the fall. Loren Culp, who finished a distant second in the state’s ‘top two’ primary, campaigned against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions like mandatory masks.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and police Chief Carmen Best say they are against proposals by City Council members to reduce the police force by as many as 100 officers this year through layoffs and attrition. In a remote news conference Tuesday, Durkan and Best urged the council to hold off on additional cuts until the 2021 budget, arguing reductions would be too hard to make right away and ill-advised. The Seattle Times reports that has been the stance of the mayor and police chief since Black Lives Matter demonstrations began in Seattle following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Defunding advocates say the department’s budget is bloated and reforms have failed and to stop police killings.