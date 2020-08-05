Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 21 points and Carmelo Anthony hit a big 3-pointer late to help the Portland Trail Blazers to a 110-102 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Blazers led by one before Lillard made one of two free throws. Anthony’s 3 then extended the lead to 107-102 when less than a minute to go. Anthony had 15 points and 11 rebounds. James Harden led Houston with 23 points and nine assists on a night he was slowed by foul trouble. Jeff Green added a season-high 22 points

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout homered in his first plate appearance as a father, Albert Pujols moved one step closer to Willie Mays on the career home runs list and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3. Trout missed four games while on paternity leave for the birth of his son, Beckham Aaron Trout. He returned with a solo shot to left-center in the first inning on a day full of news for the Angels as top prospect Jo Adell also made his debut. Pujols hit a two-run homer later in the first for a 3-0 lead, giving him 659 for his career, one behind Mays on the career list.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and hit three of Seattle’s 11 3-pointers as the Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 87-74. Sami Whitcomb hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 15 points for Seattle (4-1). Brionna Jones led Connecticut (0-5) with 20 points. Stewart hit one 3 and Alysha Clark added two more in an 11-0 spurt that pushed the lead into double figures for good midway through the fourth.

UNDATED (AP) — Brenden Aaronson is just 19 years old but the Philadelphia Union’s savvy midfielder is already garnering attention from European teams. Aaronson is one of the breakout stars of the MLS is Back tournament in Florida. His team will play the Portland Timbers in a semifinal on Wednesday night, while Orlando City plays Minnesota United in the other semifinal on Thursday. Other young players who have thrived during the tournament are Toronto’s Ayo Akinola and Cincinnati’s Frankie Amaya.