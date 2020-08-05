Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-SPECIAL SESSION

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday that he’ll call the part-time Legislature back into a special session in late August due to the coronavirus pandemic. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 610 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland, Oregon, have largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the building — but the turmoil is far from over. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 560 words. With AP Photos.

SOCCER TOURNAMENT-DIRECTOR APOLOGY

MOSCOW — The director of a soccer tournament in Moscow, Idaho has apologized to city officials and residents after the event was shut down earlier this week over health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 258 words.

AIRPORT AUDIT-WASHINGTON

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington state auditors have issued a critical report on the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, saying bookkeepers used outdated accounting templates and misreported some figures by millions of dollars in recent years. SENT: 276 words.