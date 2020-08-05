Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSING-KIDS-IDAHO

Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids’ bodies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge ruled Tuesday there’s enough evidence for a man to go to trial after the bodies of his new wife’s two children were found buried on his Idaho property. The bizarre case involving doomsday beliefs and the deaths of several people linked to the couple has attracted national headlines. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, Investigators found their bodies in June. Daybell last year married their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who’s charged with conspiring to help him keep the bodies hidden. No one has been charged in the deaths of the children.

2020 CENSUS-RESPONSE

Rural counties in Idaho report low census response rates

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says rural counties in Idaho are struggling to get citizens counted, with some counties reporting a response rate of less than 50%. The agency said Valley County has a population of about 11,000 and a response rate of 30%, while Camas County has a population of about 1,100 and a response rate of 28%. The Idaho Press reported Monday that those figures are less than half the response rates of Idaho’s most populated counties. Officials say the lower response rates can be attributed to fewer citizens with internet access, more households with P.O. boxes and an increase in multiple-properties, such as vacation cabins.

IDAHO PLANE CRASH-REPORT

Federal investigators release report on Idaho plane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report of the facts of a fatal Idaho crash involving two airplanes. KREM-TV reports the mid-air accident over Lake Coeur d’Alene killed eight people July 5. The report says a de Havilland aircraft and a Cessna collided, killing the pilots and passengers in both planes. Witnesses say the airplanes were around 700 to 800 feet above the lake. The report says the Cessna may have been slightly lower than the de Havilland when they collided but there was no radar or automatic dependent surveillance broadcast data for either plane.

HOUSING PRICES

Wyoming home prices increase at fastest rate since 2007

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s average home price has risen nearly 10% since early last year, the fastest rate of increase in the state’s real estate valuations since 2007. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported some experts say the increase has left many lower-income families with few options for home ownership. Wyoming Chief Economist Wenlin Liu says the housing supply has been limited for years and many residents have been forced to seek housing through rentals, which have become more costly. Wyoming’s price increase may also be driven by buyers seeking western property while unable to afford homes in larger cities such as Seattle and Denver. A Laramie County Commissioner said Wyoming trails only Montana and Idaho in the home price spike.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

MEMBER EXCHANGE-FRAT DEATH LAWSUIT

Family of teen who died at WSU fraternity files lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — In his first semester at Washington State University, Sam Martinez witnessed or took part in several activities that his family says was a pattern of hazing at Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity he hoped to join. The Seattle Times reports the details of the Bellevue 19-year-old’s death Nov. 12 and the events leading up to it are outlined in a lawsuit filed Friday by Martinez’s family. The lawsuit alleges WSU, the fraternity, its Pullman chapter and some specific members bear responsibility for his death. WSU did not respond to a request for comment. Alpha Tau Omega CEO Wynn Smiley declined to comment, saying the national organization had not been made aware of the lawsuit.