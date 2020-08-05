Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon reports 342 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 342 confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, increasing the state’s total cases since the start of the pandemic to 19,699. In addition, five people died because of COVID-19. On Monday, the state reported one of Oregon’s highest weekly coronavirus testing positivity rates —- 6.1 percent. The state’s increased positivity rate raises concerns about the possibility for students returning to school in the fall. Oregon Health Authority officials also say they continue to receive widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories, with some case results being reported two weeks after the initial test.

Police arrest 2 in Portland as protests continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested two people and declared an unlawful assembly Tuesday night as protests that have happened nightly for more than two months continued. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports two groups gathered on opposite sides of Portland on Monday evening in the 68th consecutive day of protests following George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis. A crowd of about 150 marched to a Northeast Portland sheriff’s office and rallied before being pushed back by Portland police. Another crowd of more than 100 gathered near the downtown Portland Justice Center.

Sunday demonstrations in Portland described as peaceful

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police reported another night of peaceful protests Sunday in downtown Portland, Oregon, with no interaction between officers and protesters. Sunday’s demonstrations spilled out into the streets near Lownsdale Square park downtown causing traffic for several hours, but by midnight a majority of the crowd had left the area. Thursday and Friday’s protests, which attracted more than 1,000 people, were also peaceful.

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified all nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast. Only one of their bodies was found, despite an intense days-long search involving helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit said Sunday night that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.” Their tank-like amphibious assault vehicle took on water and quickly sank to the ocean floor off San Clemente Island after a training exercise on Thursday.

Boat passenger missing after mishap on Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man is missing after a boat he was in took a sharp turn and ejected two people into the Columbia River. Emergency workers responded to the location after the sheriff’s office received a report that the boat had crashed around 1:55 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the boat moving along the north end of Broughton Beach Park, when the driver made a sharp turn, causing the boat to rock suddenly and ejecting both the driver and a passenger into the water. The driver of the boat was rescued by a private boat but the passenger did not resurface after he submerged.

Body of climber who died on Mount Jefferson recovered

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The body of a Kennewick climber who died in a fall from Mount Jefferson in central Oregon has been recovered. The Tri-City Herald reports 68-year-old David Freepons was climbing July 25 with a group at the mountain when he slipped on a glacier and fell several hundred feet to his death. He was a well-known climber in the Tri-Cities with decades of mountaineering and rock climbing experience. Mountain rescue crews organized from four counties started hiking the 15 miles to the location of Freepons body on Friday morning. He was brought on Saturday.

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

Portland protest peaceful after federal presence reduced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a thousand people showed up in downtown Portland early Saturday to peacefully protest, about three days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced. In a news release early Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau described the crowd as subdued and said there was no police interaction with protesters. The change in tone outside a federal courthouse that’s become ground zero in clashes between demonstrators and federal agents came after the U.S. government began drawing down its forces under a deal between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration.