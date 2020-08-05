Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Inslee, Culp advance to November ballot in governor’s race

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp advanced through Washington’s top-two primary to the November ballot. And in the race for lieutenant governor, Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, who had previously announced he was retiring from Congress, also advanced to the general election. The two races were among dozens of federal, statewide and local races that voters were deciding in the state’s primary in which the top two vote-getters advance to the November ballot, regardless of party.

The Latest: Culp advances to face Inslee in November

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican police chief Loren Culp edged out other Republicans to advance to the November ballot along with Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee. Culp is police chief of the town of Republic and author of the book “American Cop: Upholding the Constitution and Defending Your Right to Bear Arms.” He got national attention after saying he wouldn’t enforce gun regulations approved by voters in 2018 initiative. Initiative 1639 raised the age limit to buy some weapons from 18 to 21 and requires enhanced background checks for people who buy those weapons. Inslee is seeking a third term.

Inslee advances in Washington gubernatorial primary

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee advanced in Washington’s primary election as he seeks to become the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years. Inslee was leading decisively in early returns Tuesday. He briefly ran for his party’s Democratic presidential nomination last year and has been a frequent and high-profile critic of President Donald Trump. More than 30 other people also ran in the gubernatorial primary, vying to face Inslee in November, when he’ll be a heavy favorite. He’ll face a small-town police chief in the fall. Loren Culp, who finished a distant second in the state’s ‘top two’ primary, campaigned against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions like mandatory masks.

Seattle mayor, police chief urge slow down of police cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and police Chief Carmen Best say they are against proposals by City Council members to reduce the police force by as many as 100 officers this year through layoffs and attrition. In a remote news conference Tuesday, Durkan and Best urged the council to hold off on additional cuts until the 2021 budget, arguing reductions would be too hard to make right away and ill-advised. The Seattle Times reports that has been the stance of the mayor and police chief since Black Lives Matter demonstrations began in Seattle following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Defunding advocates say the department’s budget is bloated and reforms have failed and to stop police killings.

Washington lawsuit says protective gear costs impede protest

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Washington state claims the costs of protective clothing and equipment has impeded the civil rights of Black Lives Matter protesters. The Seattle Times reported the lawsuit filed by five plaintiffs in U.S. District Court in Seattle alleges their right to peacefully demonstrate is hurt by the need to purchase the gear necessary for protection in the face of police tactics to disperse crowds. The lawsuit says demonstrators need to obtain helmets, gas masks, protective clothing, goggles, gloves, boots, umbrellas and other gear to fend off police pepper spray and less-lethal projectiles.

Body found in Mount Rainier National Park

ASHFORD, Wash. (AP) — A body found in Mount Rainier National Park is believed to be a hiker who went missing in June. KOMO reports the man’s body was found Monday in an off-trail drainage near Paradise, and is believed to be that of Talal Sabbagh. The 27-year-old had planned to hike around Paradise on June 21 but never returned. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final official identification of the body, which has been recovered by park rangers.

Washington state flower shop fined $4K for mask violation

MALTBY, Wash. (AP) — The owner of a plant nursery in Washington state has been fined $4,200 for failing to ensure a safe workplace and potentially exposing employees to the coronavirus after preventing them from wearing masks. The Daily Herald reported that the state Department of Labor and Industries cited Flower World last week for violating state guidelines intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. The violations include not requiring masks or face coverings, not practicing social distancing and not conducting employee temperature checks. Authorities say inspectors visited the Maltby business three times and discovered multiple violations of state regulations. Owner John Postema could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Coast Guard rescued injured teen hiker in Olympic park

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — The Coast Guard rescued an teen after he fell and suffered injuries. A 17-year-old hiker was medevaced from Olympic National Park shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard station in Seattle received a call from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center at 2:10 p.m. about two good Samaritan hikers finding an injured teenager north of La Push in Olympic National Park. One hiker stayed with the teen while the other sought help. A third hiker used a personal locator beacon to send out a distress signal. A Coast Guard helicopter reached the teen and hoisted him out.

Gyms will need to triple distance for exercising indoors

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gyms and fitness facilities will need to nearly triple the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports. New COVID-19o guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee increases the requirement of six feet of distance between patrons to 300 square feet _ about 17 feet. The number of people allowed in gyms, fitness facilities and fitness classes will be limited by the size of their space under this guidance, and occupancy in facilities and gyms that are larger than 12,000 square feet will be capped at 25 percent. In addition, showers, hot tubs, saunas, and tanning beds at multi-use facilities will be closed, as will steam rooms, squash courts, and racquetball courts.

Man accused in officer’s death pleads not guilty

SEATTLE (AP) — The man accused of causing the death of a Bothell police officer during a gunfight in July has pleaded not guilty to aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and vehicular assault. Henry Eugene Washington, 37, was charged in King County Superior Court four days after a traffic stop in Bothell turned into a shootout that killed Officer Jonathan Shoop and wounded police Officer Mustafa Kumcur. Washington is being held without bail. The Seattle Times reports Washington is accused of firing shots into Shoop and Kumcur’s patrol SUV following acar chase on the night of July 13. As both Shoop and Kumcur returned fire, authorities say Shoop was caught in the crossfire and struck by one of Kumcur’s bullets.