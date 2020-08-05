AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 05.

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Aug. 06 9:00 AM FLIR Systems Inc: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.flir.com/events.cfm?_ga=1.235629444.400544500.1443799172

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547

Thursday, Aug. 06 FLIR Systems Inc: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547