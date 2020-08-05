AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 05 July Sales

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 06 T-Mobile Q2 2020 earnings – T-Mobile Q2 2020 earnings, for the telecommunications company that merged with Sprint in April 2020

Weblinks: http://www.t-mobile.com/, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: T-Mobile US media relations, MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 06 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 06 Starbucks Corp: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 06 T-Mobile US Inc: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

——————–

Friday, Aug. 07 Comedy drama ‘Boyz in the Wood’ becomes available on Amazon Prime – ‘Boyz In the Wood’, comedy drama directed by Ninian Doff becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following a group of teenagers on a camping trip competition deep in the Scottish Highlands, as they try escape a mysterious huntsman. Starring Samuel Bottomley, Rian Gordon, Lewis Gribben, Viraj Juneja, Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickie and Alice Lowe

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Jamie Rushden, Premier PR, Jamie.Rushden@premiercomms.com