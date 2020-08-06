Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’ll call the part-time Legislature back into a special session in late August due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor in a statement on Wednesday says the special session will start during the week of Aug. 24 and possibly include how to conduct the November general election. The special session could also include legislation creating a liability shield for protection against lawsuits during declared emergencies such as the pandemic. A timeline calls for lawmakers to give the governor specific legislation by mid-August. Little would then issue a proclamation on Aug. 17 detailing the exact issues to be considered.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington state auditors have issued a critical report on the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. They say bookkeepers used outdated accounting templates and misreported some figures by millions of dollars in recent years. Airport and city officials say those errors have been corrected and could have been caught sooner, but auditors didn’t look at the airport’s financial statements for nearly a decade. After reviewing the airport’s books for the first time since 2010, the state auditor’s office issued its report last month, saying the airport “did not have effective internal controls in place to ensure accurate and reliable financial reporting.”

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge ruled Tuesday there’s enough evidence for a man to go to trial after the bodies of his new wife’s two children were found buried on his Idaho property. The bizarre case involving doomsday beliefs and the deaths of several people linked to the couple has attracted national headlines. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, Investigators found their bodies in June. Daybell last year married their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who’s charged with conspiring to help him keep the bodies hidden. No one has been charged in the deaths of the children.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says rural counties in Idaho are struggling to get citizens counted, with some counties reporting a response rate of less than 50%. The agency said Valley County has a population of about 11,000 and a response rate of 30%, while Camas County has a population of about 1,100 and a response rate of 28%. The Idaho Press reported Monday that those figures are less than half the response rates of Idaho’s most populated counties. Officials say the lower response rates can be attributed to fewer citizens with internet access, more households with P.O. boxes and an increase in multiple-properties, such as vacation cabins.