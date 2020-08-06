Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — During the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have increasingly been using tear gas — traditionally used as a measure of last resort — offensively. Witnesses and human rights advocates say peaceful protesters, children and pregnant women have sometimes been hit by excessive amounts of tear gas with police failing to provide an escape route. Law enforcement officials say the gases are effective tools for crowd control and are safe. But despite its widespread use, there are few studies on the health effects of tear gas. The AP also found that there is no oversight of the use and manufacture of tear gas.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland, Oregon, have largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration. But police have clashed with protesters in other locations around the city over demands to defund the Portland Police Bureau. Late Wednesday, Portland police declared a riot and said they believe an explosive device had been left outside a precinct. People were ordered to disperse, and some streets were closed. Unruly protests have roiled Portland nightly for 69 days since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 342 confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, increasing the state’s total cases since the start of the pandemic to 19,699. In addition, five people died because of COVID-19. On Monday, the state reported one of Oregon’s highest weekly coronavirus testing positivity rates —- 6.1 percent. The state’s increased positivity rate raises concerns about the possibility for students returning to school in the fall. Oregon Health Authority officials also say they continue to receive widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories, with some case results being reported two weeks after the initial test.