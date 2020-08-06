Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council in a preliminary vote decided unanimously to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The move was pushed by demonstrators who have marched in the city following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. The Seattle Times reports final votes are still to come next week, and the council Wednesday rejected a push to cut the department’s remaining 2020 budget by 50% and reinvest that money, as many Black Lives Matter protesters have urged. The amendments passed in a committee are expected to save only about $3 million of the departments $400 million annual budget this year.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The governor’s race in November is set, and two Democrats appear likely to face off in both the lieutenant governor’s race and the 10th Congressional District following Washington’s top-two primary. Tuesday night, incumbent Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who is seeking to become the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years, advanced to the general election along with Republican Loren Culp, the police chief of the small city of Republic. In the race for lieutenant governor, In the race for lieutenant governor, Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, who had previously announced he was retiring from Congress, also advanced to the general election and was likely to be joined by Democratic Sen. Marko Liias.

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors have filed first-degree murder charges for a suspect accused of killing a man in a fatal June 20 shooting at Seattle’s occupied protest area. KOMO reports Marcel Levon Long faces murder charges with a firearm enhancement for the death of 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson. Prosecutors approved a warrant for $2 million for Long, who investigators believe immediately fled Washington state following the deadly shooting at what was known as “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” area. Police cleared the several-block protest area east of downtown on July 1 after demonstrators occupied the area for several weeks following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says schools in the majority of Washington’s counties should strongly consider online-only learning for students this fall due to COVID-19 and canceling or postponing sports and all other in-person extracurricular activities. Inslee made the announcement Wednesday with the superintendent of public instruction for Washington and the state’s health officer. Authorities say the virus is still spreading too extensively in the state, which saw the nation’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in late January. Since then Washington has seen more than 59,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 1,600 deaths. Washington officials broke down their school recommendations into categories for counties deemed high risk, moderate risk and low risk.