Idaho News Coverage Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little said Thursday that Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic for at least another two weeks as coronavirus infections and deaths show little sign of slowing down. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 657 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-GUILTY TEEN

BOISE — An 18-year-old who fired a gun near a Boise protest after the police killing of George Floyd will spend four days in jail. SENT: 210 words.

RANCHING STANDOFF-APPEAL

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A U.S. appeals court has refused to resurrect the criminal case against states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy and family members stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents trying to round up Bundy cattle around the family ranch in Nevada. By Ken Ritter. SENT: 199 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police and protesters in Portland, Oregon, have clashed for the second night in a row and the city’s police chief says the ongoing violence is harming the city’s image. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 730 words.