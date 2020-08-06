Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-SPECIAL SESSION

Idaho governor to call special session due to COVID-19

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’ll call the part-time Legislature back into a special session in late August due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor in a statement on Wednesday says the special session will start during the week of Aug. 24 and possibly include how to conduct the November general election. The special session could also include legislation creating a liability shield for protection against lawsuits during declared emergencies such as the pandemic. A timeline calls for lawmakers to give the governor specific legislation by mid-August. Little would then issue a proclamation on Aug. 17 detailing the exact issues to be considered.

AIRPORT AUDIT-WASHINGTON

Auditors issue critical report for Pullman-Moscow airport

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington state auditors have issued a critical report on the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. They say bookkeepers used outdated accounting templates and misreported some figures by millions of dollars in recent years. Airport and city officials say those errors have been corrected and could have been caught sooner, but auditors didn’t look at the airport’s financial statements for nearly a decade. After reviewing the airport’s books for the first time since 2010, the state auditor’s office issued its report last month, saying the airport “did not have effective internal controls in place to ensure accurate and reliable financial reporting.”

MISSING-KIDS-IDAHO

Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids’ bodies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge ruled Tuesday there’s enough evidence for a man to go to trial after the bodies of his new wife’s two children were found buried on his Idaho property. The bizarre case involving doomsday beliefs and the deaths of several people linked to the couple has attracted national headlines. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, Investigators found their bodies in June. Daybell last year married their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who’s charged with conspiring to help him keep the bodies hidden. No one has been charged in the deaths of the children.

2020 CENSUS-RESPONSE

Rural counties in Idaho report low census response rates

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says rural counties in Idaho are struggling to get citizens counted, with some counties reporting a response rate of less than 50%. The agency said Valley County has a population of about 11,000 and a response rate of 30%, while Camas County has a population of about 1,100 and a response rate of 28%. The Idaho Press reported Monday that those figures are less than half the response rates of Idaho’s most populated counties. Officials say the lower response rates can be attributed to fewer citizens with internet access, more households with P.O. boxes and an increase in multiple-properties, such as vacation cabins.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle City Council takes steps to cut police officers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council in a preliminary vote decided unanimously to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The move was pushed by demonstrators who have marched in the city following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. The Seattle Times reports final votes are still to come next week, and the council Wednesday rejected a push to cut the department’s remaining 2020 budget by 50% and reinvest that money, as many Black Lives Matter protesters have urged. The amendments passed in a committee are expected to save only about $3 million of the departments $400 million annual budget this year.

SOCCER TOURNAMENT-DIRECTOR APOLOGY

Soccer tournament in Idaho canceled; director apologizes

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The director of a soccer tournament in northern Idaho has apologized to city officials and residents after the event was shut down earlier this week over health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. Director Brandon Schreiner apologized at a Moscow City Council meeting Monday, saying he respected and understood the decision to shut the event down. Mayor Bill Lambert made the decision Sunday after two tournaments brought together more than 100 baseball and soccer coaches and parents. He told the Daily News that there were too many people not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.